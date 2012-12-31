New Year's means big bucks for liquor businesses

New Year's always means big business for liquor sales.

Show-Me Shop is a local wine shop in Ste. Genevieve.

They carry wines, gourmet foods and gifts.

This year sales have been steady but usually around the holidays, the sales increase.

They feel fortunate that not only do they have the locals buying from them, but also see many tourists as well.

With the nation's recent economy struggles, they say this year's sales are on par with previous years.

We're told the sales of sparkling wine increase a lot around this time as well.

