Major land sale in Benton leads to more jobs

Thirty-four acres that lay adjacent to Interstate-57 near Benton have a lot of potential according to the Benton-West City Economic Development Corporation.

And with the sale of seven of those acres to the Blue Ridge Tractor Company, leaders hope this is the start of more to come.

"They want to employ about five people to begin with then as many as 15 when they get their service up and going," says the EDC Chairman, John Huffman.

According to the mayor, this will hopefully trigger even more local business for the area.

"We are working on this new development out there and if this helps spur more businesses to come we are going to be in better shape to acquire grant funding to help with our infrastructure and our road project out there," says the Benton Mayor, Gary Kraft.

The business will also generate substantial sales tax revenue for the city money used to bring a second exit to Benton-and less traffic.

"To extend this road south around the south end of the Benton airport runway to connect with Giacone drive in West City at the location at the Benton west city Super Walmart center."

The Blue Ridge Tractor Company has blue prints ready and as soon as this snow clears construction is scheduled start.

