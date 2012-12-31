Police to crack down on drunk driving New Year's Eve - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police to crack down on drunk driving New Year's Eve

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Troopers will be patrolling and monitoring for drunk driving on Missouri's roadways this New Year's Eve.

Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Clark Parrott offers the following tips to stay safe on the roadways New Year's Eve night:

-Use a designated driver.

-Watch for changing weather conditions. Take extra time on the road due to any potential weather conditions.

-Always wear a seat belt. 

-Even if not drinking, be a defensive driver because there may be other careless drivers on the road.

The Missouri Highway Patrol will be out and ticket those who don't abide by the law.

If someone sees an intoxicated driver they can call 1-800-525-5555 or *55 from a cell phone.

