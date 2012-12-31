Poplar Bluff man wanted in connection to sexual assaults

Detectives with the Poplar Bluff Police Department are investigating two alleged sexual assaults involving the same suspect.

According to Poplar Bluff Police, a woman told officers that on Thursday she was forced at gunpoint to drive to Poplar Bluff. She was reportedly held against her will at a residence in Poplar Bluff. The suspect allegedly sodomized the female one time.

Early Monday morning (12/31) a juvenile reported to police that, she had been sexually assaulted by an adult male.

Stephan "Wayne" Anderson, 30, of Poplar Bluff is wanted for questioning in both offenses.

At the time of these new offenses, Stephan Anderson was out on bond for charges of kidnapping, forcible rape, forcible sodomy and robbery stemming from a September 2012 incident.

Anyone with information regarding Stephan Anderson's whereabouts is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency. Anderson should be considered armed and dangerous.

