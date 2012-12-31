Funeral arrangements set for man killed in hunting accident - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Funeral arrangements set for man killed in hunting accident

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Robert Marler (Source: White-Sanders Funeral Home) Robert Marler (Source: White-Sanders Funeral Home)
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Funeral arrangements have been set for a 32-year-old Poplar Bluff man who died in a Stoddard County hunting accident.

According to Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner, Robert Marler was duck hunting in a boat in the Otter-Slough area around 8 a.m. Monday when he was shot in the shoulder and neck area.

Marler was hunting with at least one other person. The sheriff says it appears he was shot accidentally.

The hunter was taken to a Dexter hospital and then to a Cape Girardeau hospital where he died late Tuesday morning.

Authorities continue investigating, but call it a terrible accident.

Marler leaves behind a wife and two young children, ages three and one.

His father says Marler donated his organs and has already helped four families.

Visitation for Marler will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, January 4 at Fellowship General Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, January 5 at the church. Burial will follow in the Brown Chapel Cemetery in Broseley.

In lieu of flowers, friends of the family have established "The Robert Marler Memorial Fund" at 1st Community Bank of Poplar Bluff. Contributions for the family can be mailed or hand delivered to any 1st Community Bank location.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

