Does it Work Wednesday: Strutz foot support

Lois Pierce is always on her feet. She volunteers at the Jackson Senior Center, filling desserts for Meals on Wheels. She stands all morning long, getting the trays ready, and then volunteers as a server during lunch. She, and her feet, don't take a break.

"Haven't sat down until now!" she laughs.

You can see why such a busy gal is interested in Strutz, which promise to provide all day relief for achy feet.

"It easily slips onto your foot."

Lois has worn these bands for more than a week.

"I've worn them every day with all sorts of shoes."

She's had no trouble.

"I've found I can walk more comfortably all day long. I'm not to anxious to take shoes off."

She's even worn them barefooted on her tile floors at home, and says the arch supports make a big difference--instantly.

"Fills in for your arches and you're not aware of them."

That's key...comfort. However, Lois isn't sure these bands will walk off with a perfect rating in our test.

"I'd give it a B+ because they are flimsy, and I don't know how long they'll last."

So, the $10 Strutz strut their way to a good grade B+ on this Does it Work test.

