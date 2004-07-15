Round 1 Leaderboard - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Round 1 Leaderboard

NGA/Hooters Professional Golf Tour   

 

The Health Facilities Rehab Classic

July 15-18, 2004

Sikeston, MO

*Scoring Summary - Top (3) Three Through Round One

Place

Name

Out

In

Total

+/-

1. Brent Winston (Sheridan, AR) 30 32 62 -10
2. Josh Broadway (Albany, GA) 31 32 63 -9
3. Sean Dougherty (Wilmington, NC) 32 32 64 -8

*Click on NGA Hooter link for full leaderboard.

Powered by Frankly