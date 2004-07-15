Winston lights up Health Facilities Rehab Classic! - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Winston lights up Health Facilities Rehab Classic!

(Sikeston, MO) -- Brent Winston (Sheridan, AR), had 8 birdies and an eagle, in route to a 10 under par 62, and a one stroke lead  over Josh Broadaway, in the First Round of the Health Facilities Rehab Classic.

Winston’s 62, over the 6797 yard par 72 Bootheel Golf Club, was one shy of the course record set by Michael Connell in this event in 1999.  Connell finished the tournament 31 under par.

 

