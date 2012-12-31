Frankfort police shoot armed suspect

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say Frankfort police shot and killed an armed man who had trapped a woman inside a home and pointed a handgun at police.

Authorities said a woman called police on Sunday evening to report that the man had threatened to shoot anyone who came into the house.

The Tactical Response Unit and Hostage Negotiations Teams were called to the scene and gave him numerous commands to drop his weapon once he left the house. Police said he pointed his gun at police and was shot. The man, who was not immediately identified, died from gunshot wounds at the Franklin County Regional Medical Center.

Officers at the scene have been placed on administrative leave while Kentucky State Police investigate.

