Statewide effort to distribute venison growing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Statewide effort to distribute venison growing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A statewide effort to share extra venison taken by deer hunters is bringing in record donations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/Vrz9uZ ) the program, called Missouri's Share the Harvest, is on track to distribute 400,000 pounds of donated meat.

The program allows deer hunters to donate the venison when they take deer to food processors. The venison is distributed through regional and local food pantries.

The Conservation Federation of Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation, regional food banks, local food pantries and meat processors participate in the program.

Dave Murphy, executive director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, says the program has grown because of increased funding and more attention from hunters. Gov. Jay Nixon also has strongly promoted the program since taking office in 2009.

 

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   
Powered by Frankly