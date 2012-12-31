Statewide effort to distribute venison growing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A statewide effort to share extra venison taken by deer hunters is bringing in record donations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/Vrz9uZ ) the program, called Missouri's Share the Harvest, is on track to distribute 400,000 pounds of donated meat.

The program allows deer hunters to donate the venison when they take deer to food processors. The venison is distributed through regional and local food pantries.

The Conservation Federation of Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation, regional food banks, local food pantries and meat processors participate in the program.

Dave Murphy, executive director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, says the program has grown because of increased funding and more attention from hunters. Gov. Jay Nixon also has strongly promoted the program since taking office in 2009.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.