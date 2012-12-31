Mo. task force to release sex abuse report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri task force on preventing sexual abuse of children is preparing to report on its yearlong study.

The 14-member panel was created under a 2011 state law. Members included legislators, advocates, law enforcement and officials from school districts, state agencies. The task force accepted testimony during public hearings statewide.

The panel's final report will be presented first to Gov. Jay Nixon, lawmakers and the State Board of Education.

On Thursday, task force members will hold a news conference in the Capitol to discuss its findings and recommendations.

