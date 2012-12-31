Man seriously injured in minivan crash

A Farmington man was injured in a minivan crash on Sunday.



According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Jared Glaze of Farmington, Missouri was driving on Highway 47, just north of Rocky Road, in St. Francois County when the minivan he was driving went off the road, flipped and hit a tree.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, saying Glaze was

driving too fast for the road conditions.

Glaze was flown to St. John's Mercy hospital and he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

