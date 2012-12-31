Charleston wins second straight Christmas Tournament title

The Charleston Blue Jays proved once again to be the dominant team one of the area's premier high school basketball tournaments, beating Cape Central 63-43 to win their second straight Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament championship.
The top seeded Blue Jays led by one after the 1st quarter before going on a 15-5 run in the second quarter to take a 31-20 lead at halftime.
Senior Michael Hull led the Blue Jays with 15 points, while Sumner Foster dropped in 14.
Cape Central got a big game from senior Garan Evans who scored 17. Jamal Cox added 10 points in the losing effort.
Charleston has now won the Christmas tournament 17 times, the most of any school. Cape Central has won the tournament 10 times, second most.
The two teams had met in the Christmas tournament title game before, back in 1995, which Charleston also won.
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine
Several former baseball players are involved in MLB spring training this year.
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.
The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.
