Charleston wins second straight Christmas Tournament title

The Charleston Blue Jays proved once again to be the dominant team one of the area's premier high school basketball tournaments, beating Cape Central 63-43 to win their second straight Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament championship.

The top seeded Blue Jays led by one after the 1st quarter before going on a 15-5 run in the second quarter to take a 31-20 lead at halftime.

Senior Michael Hull led the Blue Jays with 15 points, while Sumner Foster dropped in 14.

Cape Central got a big game from senior Garan Evans who scored 17. Jamal Cox added 10 points in the losing effort.

Charleston has now won the Christmas tournament 17 times, the most of any school. Cape Central has won the tournament 10 times, second most.

The two teams had met in the Christmas tournament title game before, back in 1995, which Charleston also won.