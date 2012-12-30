Road crews ready for winter weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Road crews ready for winter weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The latest forecast of winter weather means Missouri Department of Transportation crews are carefully monitoring road conditions.

Crews say they're ready to plow and treat state routes as needed through the New Year's Day holiday.

Even a light snowfall can cause roads to become slick. Remember the following tips when driving in inclement weather:

• Slow down.

• Steer and brake gently.

• Accelerate slowly at intersections.

• Allow plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.

• Stay back 100 feet from snow plows that may be spreading salt.

• Avoid passing snow plows, even when on a multi-lane road.

• Be aware that bridges and overpasses generally experience freezing conditions first.

MoDOT also provides road conditions information through our Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak to a customer service representative. They are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Illinois drivers are urged to check travel conditions before any trip. You can get road condition information by calling 511 or 1-800-452-IDOT (4368) or online at www.gettingaroundillinois.com and click on the "winter road conditions" icon.

 

For Kentucky road and weather information call 1-866-737-3767.

Online: MoDOT's Traveler Information Map, at www.modot.org

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

