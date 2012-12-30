Crews say small fire in Anna could have been worse

The fire broke out in the basement of this home Sunday morning (Source: Mike Mohundro)

Fire crews say homeowners were lucky they were home when a fire broke out Sunday morning.

Crews were called to a home on East Street in Anna with a report of smoke in the basement.

Fire crews say it was an electrical fire and were able to put it out.

According to the fire department, if the homeowners were not at home at the time and notice the smell of smoke, the fire could have been much worse. They even could have lost their home.

