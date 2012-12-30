Fire destroys mobile home in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire destroys mobile home in Carbondale

(Source: Mike Mohundro) (Source: Mike Mohundro)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Fire destroyed an abandoned mobile home in Carbondale Saturday night.

Carbondale Fire Captain Terril Kaufmann says fire crews were dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. to Tanterra Mobile Home Park, lot 42, off of New Era Road in Carbondale for a reported trailer fire.

Kaugmann says when crews arrived, the rear of the trailer was in flames. The home is considered a total loss.

No one was injured. There's no word yet on what started the blaze.

No utilities were hooked up to the home.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

