Train derails in Mount Vernon - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Train derails in Mount Vernon, spills Ethanol

(Source: Mike Mohundro) (Source: Mike Mohundro)
(Source: Mike Mohundro) (Source: Mike Mohundro)
(Source: Mike Mohundro) (Source: Mike Mohundro)

MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS/AP) - Police and fire crews were called to the scene of a train derailment in Mount Vernon Sunday morning.

It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the area of Liberty Road and Rackaway. It happened in an industrial area where three trains intersect.

As of Monday morning, all cars have been removed from the tracks and are being repaired.

The tracks have also been repaired, and other trains are moving through the area.

The EPA is monitoring the area where the spill entered a nearby creek, that leak was contained quickly by Hazmat.

They will be conducting water and soil samples regularly.

The damaged cars are being cut up for scrap  and the products they were carrying at the time of the derailment are being delivered this week.

Police say eight rail cars derailed, with one of the cars releasing ethanol. It was pooled up near the train.

A valve broke on a tank carrying ethanol and it leaked on the ground, according to Kevin Sargent, Assistant Fire Chief with the Mt. Vernon Fire Department.

Sargent estimates that about 3,400 to 5,000 gallons of ethanol spilled from a 30,000-gallon tanker car before crews stopped the leak.

He says the low temperatures suppressed the ethanol vapors, and no homes were evacuated.

State environmental and emergency management officials were notified.

Sargent expects the repairs could take several days.

The fire department's Hazmat team responded and is handling the clean up. However, a creek nearby is causing workers concern.

The Environmental Protection Agency is on scene doing air and soil testing. The EPA is also testing water in a nearby creek to see if ethanol spilled in there.

Police say some roads, mainly Liberty at the dog pound and Perkins at Shawnee were closed off.

There have been no evacuations or injuries reported.

Trains in Missouri and Indiana are being re-routed.

Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific and Evansville Western all go through this area.

Union Pacific and Evansville Western are moving very slowly in this area due to crews working on the Norfolk Southern railroad.

Police is asking everyone to remain out of the area to prevent hindering cleanup efforts.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:34:42 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:10:13 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly