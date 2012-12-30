Heartland Cooks 12/30 - New Year Traditions - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Cooks 12/30 - New Year Traditions

Hoppin' John is a southern favorite. We made our pot of the spicy, flavorful dish with ham. Hoppin' John is a southern favorite. We made our pot of the spicy, flavorful dish with ham.
Cabbage is thought to be a lucky ingredient that will bring you money in the New Year. Cabbage is thought to be a lucky ingredient that will bring you money in the New Year.
This week's Heartland Cook - Tina Colyott of Ware, IL This week's Heartland Cook - Tina Colyott of Ware, IL
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

In the final Heartland Cooks of 2012 we tried out a New Year's tradition. Tina Colyott of Ware says every January 1, her mother would fix Hoppin' John, fried cabbage and cornbread. It was a meal her mother believed would bring her family prosperity for the New Year.

Hoppin' John is a southern favorite. We made our pot of the spicy, flavorful and affordable dish with ham for The Breakfast Show.

Hoppin' John

Ingredients:

½ cup diced onion

¼ cup diced green bell peppers

¼ cup diced celery

1 Can black-eyed peas

1 Can petite diced tomatoes

1 Small can jalapeno

1 Cup uncooked white rice

1 ½ + cups water

1 tsp. salt (or more or less to your taste)

Ham, bacon or sausage (optional)

Directions:

*If you plan to use bacon or uncooked sausage in this recipe – cook meat first.

In a medium-large saucepan, sauté diced onions, celery & green bell peppers until soft and onions are translucent.

Drain cans of black-eye peas & tomatoes and add to the pot. Add jalapeno (drain if you want just a little spice, or if you want your dish spicier – add the jalapeno juice too). Add one cup uncooked white rice and water as directed on rice packaging.

Bring pot to a simmer, stirring often. You'll have to add more water as the rice and beans absorb the moisture.

When rice is cooked, add salt to taste. Serve with cornbread.

Fried Cabbage

Ingredients:

6 Slices thick cut bacon

½ medium onion

¼ large head of cabbage sliced in thin strips

Directions:

Slice bacon in 1" squares. Cook bacon pieces in wok or large skillet. When bacon is nearly cooked, add diced onions. When onions are cooked, add cabbage pieces to pan and toss.

Stir often. Cook until cabbage is soft and slightly browned.

Legend has it eating black-eyed peas on New Year's Day will bring you luck all year long. Pork allegedly brings an abundance of food to your table. Eating Cabbage supposedly brings money in the New Year. So from our table to yours, here's wishing you a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year!

If you have a recipe you'd like to show off, we want to hear from you. Send Carly or Jaime an e-mail with your recipe. You share the recipe and we'll do the cooking!

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:34:42 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:10:13 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly