Heartland Cooks 12/30 - New Year Traditions

Cabbage is thought to be a lucky ingredient that will bring you money in the New Year.

In the final Heartland Cooks of 2012 we tried out a New Year's tradition. Tina Colyott of Ware says every January 1, her mother would fix Hoppin' John, fried cabbage and cornbread. It was a meal her mother believed would bring her family prosperity for the New Year.

Hoppin' John is a southern favorite. We made our pot of the spicy, flavorful and affordable dish with ham for The Breakfast Show.

Hoppin' John

Ingredients:

½ cup diced onion

¼ cup diced green bell peppers

¼ cup diced celery

1 Can black-eyed peas

1 Can petite diced tomatoes

1 Small can jalapeno

1 Cup uncooked white rice

1 ½ + cups water

1 tsp. salt (or more or less to your taste)

Ham, bacon or sausage (optional)

Directions:

*If you plan to use bacon or uncooked sausage in this recipe – cook meat first.

In a medium-large saucepan, sauté diced onions, celery & green bell peppers until soft and onions are translucent.

Drain cans of black-eye peas & tomatoes and add to the pot. Add jalapeno (drain if you want just a little spice, or if you want your dish spicier – add the jalapeno juice too). Add one cup uncooked white rice and water as directed on rice packaging.

Bring pot to a simmer, stirring often. You'll have to add more water as the rice and beans absorb the moisture.

When rice is cooked, add salt to taste. Serve with cornbread.

Fried Cabbage

Ingredients:

6 Slices thick cut bacon

½ medium onion

¼ large head of cabbage sliced in thin strips

Directions:

Slice bacon in 1" squares. Cook bacon pieces in wok or large skillet. When bacon is nearly cooked, add diced onions. When onions are cooked, add cabbage pieces to pan and toss.

Stir often. Cook until cabbage is soft and slightly browned.

Legend has it eating black-eyed peas on New Year's Day will bring you luck all year long. Pork allegedly brings an abundance of food to your table. Eating Cabbage supposedly brings money in the New Year. So from our table to yours, here's wishing you a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year!

