H.S. Hoops scores from 12/29

Here are your Heartland Sports High School basketball scores from Saturday, Dec. 29:

Boys Christmas Tournament Semifinals:

(5) Jackson-54

(1) Charleston-72

(3) Notre Dame-57

(2) Cape Central-70

Championship Game, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

(2) Cape Central vs. (1) Charleston

5th Place Semifinals:

(8) Oran-77

(4) Scott County Central-47

(7) Advance-64

(6) Leopold-50

Consolation Semifinals:

(11) Oak Ridge-52

(10) Chaffee-45

(13) Woodland-50

(9) Scott City-78

Bloomfield Christmas Tournament:

(4) South Pemiscot-46

(1) Kennett-75

(6) Holcomb-52

(2) Bernie-39

(9) Bloomfield-47

(5) Twin Rivers-44

(14) Saxony Lutheran-53

(10) Doniphan-63

(7) Portageville-49

(3) Hayti-50

Poplar Bluff Showdown:

Poplar Bluff-41

Booker T. Washington-39

Other Scores:

New Madrid County Central-75

Caruthersville-66

West Frankfort-41

Harrisburg-72

Union Co.-44

Massac County-46

