2 injured in chain reaction crash on Interstate 55

Two people were injured after a crash backed up traffic Saturday afternoon on Interstate 55.

According to Cape Girardeau police officer Rick Schmidt, a car was out of gas on the side of the southbound lane near mile marker 92.

A person driving a black Jaguar slowed down as they approached the car, but that car was rear ended by a white Honda Civic.

This sparked a chain reaction and red Mercury Cougar rear-ended the Civic.

One lane of traffic was blocked for more than a mile.

We're told two people were hurt and one went to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

