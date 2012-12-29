Brookport water main break fixed, boil water order issued - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Brookport water main break fixed, boil water order issued

BROOKPORT, IL (KFVS) -

Some residents in Massac County were dealing with not having water part of Saturday.

About 9 a.m., Saturday there was a water main break in the area of 9th Street and George Street in Brookport, Illinois.

The mayor says there is a boil water order in effect until further notice.

Mayor Judy Askew says it was a serious situation. The water main break mostly drained the city's water supply tank.

City workers repaired the break Saturday afternoon. A cap had blown on a new line.

Water to the entire city was been shut off, but is back on.

Water was pumped back in the tank.

County fire crews were on standby to provide services for the city if needed.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

