Driver turns onto wrong lanes of I-24, blames GPS

Deputies say a driver blamed a GPS unit for ending up in wrong lanes on an interstate, nearly colliding with several vehicles.



Around 6 a.m. Saturday at the 7-mile marker of I-24, deputies responded to a number of complaints of a small white car traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

One deputy says he met the vehicle traveling west in the inside eastbound lane near the 10 mile marker. The deputy was able to avoid the colliding with vehicle.

Authorities say the situation was made worse due to darkness and the section of I-24 having guard rails on both sides leading up to a railroad overpass.

The arched overpass created a limited sight distance for a tractor driver who then met the vehicle head-on.

Both the tractor-trailer and the wrong-way vehicle hit their brakes with no room to swerve. The two vehicles came to a stop head-on with less than three feet between their front bumpers.

Deputies were then able to get the vehicle occupied by Tiffany Burns, 22, of Boaz Alabama and Justin Sanders, 20, of Jackson, Tenn. pulled off the roadway, and safely turned in the right direction.

Burns told deputies they had been traveling from Wisconsin and were heading back to Tennessee. Burns had pulled off I-24 at exit 7 and while attempting to get back onto the interstate.

Deputies say she turned when her GPS told her to turn.

Burns turned the wrong way onto the exit 7 Westbound off ramp. Her car traveled for around three miles, met several vehicles.

Burns was cited for reckless driving and deputies say Sanders decided he should drive the remainder of the trip.

The sheriff's office reminds that GPS devices can be an excellent travel aid but are not without error. Drivers should look beyond the GPS screen to their actual surroundings and not blindly trust in its directions.

