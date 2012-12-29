Drunk driving patrols to increase for holiday

Law enforcement agencies across Illinois say they're increasing drunken driving patrols and seat belt check as the New Year's holiday approaches.

Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation and nearly 300 police agencies statewide announced the "Drive to Survive" push. There will be roadside safety checks and safety belt enforcement zones.

IDOT crash data show 42 people died during the New Year's holiday in the last five years in Illinois. Of those deaths, about 40% involved a driver who had been drinking. IDOT data also show that about 3,100 people were injured in 12,750 crashes on Illinois roadways over the New Year's holiday in the last five years. Last year nine people died and about 500 were injured.

