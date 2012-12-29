sports - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

H.S. Hoops scores from 12/28

Here are your high school basketball scores from Friday, Dec. 28:

Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament:

(8) Oran-63

(1) Charleston-90

F

(7) Advance-53

(2) Cape Central-71

F

(6) Leopold-58

(3) Notre Dame-63

F

(5) Jackson-85

(4) Scott County Central-67

F

(13) Woodland-55

(12) Kelly-45

F

(15) Meadow Heights-30

(10) Chaffee-67

F

(16) Delta-33

(9) Scott City-65

F

(14) Bell City-37

(11) Oak Ridge-77

F

Boys Bloomfield Christmas Tournament:

(1) Kennett-82

(9) Bloomfield-57

F

(5) Twin Rivers-49

(4) South Pemiscot-51

F

(6) Holcomb-56

(3) Hayti-44

F

(7) Portageville-50

(2) Bernie-53

F

(14) Saxony Lutheran-59

(11) Van Buren-58

F

(13) Puxico-59

(12) Dexter-57

F

(10) Doniphan-90

(15) East Prairie-52

F

(16) Richland-60

(8) Malden-67

F

Other Boys Scores:

Fairfield-52

West Frankfort-55

F

Liberty Tech-59

Poplar Bluff-55

F

North County-62

Perryville-48

F

Carmi-55

Herrin-58

F

Massac County-61

Hamilton County-33

F

St. Vincent-61

Greenville-34

F

NCOE-40

Meridian-71

F

Harrisburg-74

Hardin Co.-32

F

Union Co.-59

Carrier Mills-35

F

H.S. Girls Basketball:

Anna-Jonesboro-36

Trico-42

F

Benton-40

Carterville-36

F

Goreville-74

Hamilton Co.-49

F

NCAA Men's Basketball

(7) Missouri-94

UCLA-97

F/OT

