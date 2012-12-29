H.S. Hoops scores from 12/28

Here are your high school basketball scores from Friday, Dec. 28:
Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament:
(8) Oran-63
(1) Charleston-90
F
(7) Advance-53
(2) Cape Central-71
F
(6) Leopold-58
(3) Notre Dame-63
F
(5) Jackson-85
(4) Scott County Central-67
F
(13) Woodland-55
(12) Kelly-45
F
(15) Meadow Heights-30
(10) Chaffee-67
F
(16) Delta-33
(9) Scott City-65
F
(14) Bell City-37
(11) Oak Ridge-77
F
Boys Bloomfield Christmas Tournament:
(1) Kennett-82
(9) Bloomfield-57
F
(5) Twin Rivers-49
(4) South Pemiscot-51
F
(6) Holcomb-56
(3) Hayti-44
F
(7) Portageville-50
(2) Bernie-53
F
(14) Saxony Lutheran-59
(11) Van Buren-58
F
(13) Puxico-59
(12) Dexter-57
F
(10) Doniphan-90
(15) East Prairie-52
F
(16) Richland-60
(8) Malden-67
F
Other Boys Scores:
Fairfield-52
West Frankfort-55
F
Liberty Tech-59
Poplar Bluff-55
F
North County-62
Perryville-48
F
Carmi-55
Herrin-58
F
Massac County-61
Hamilton County-33
F
St. Vincent-61
Greenville-34
F
NCOE-40
Meridian-71
F
Harrisburg-74
Hardin Co.-32
F
Union Co.-59
Carrier Mills-35
F
H.S. Girls Basketball:
Anna-Jonesboro-36
Trico-42
F
Benton-40
Carterville-36
F
Goreville-74
Hamilton Co.-49
F
NCAA Men's Basketball
(7) Missouri-94
UCLA-97
F/OT
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine
Several former baseball players are involved in MLB spring training this year.
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.
The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.
