Cape Girardeau police investigate gas station break-in

Police are investigating a reported break-in at a Cape Girardeau gas station Thursday night.



According to Officer Darin Hickey, Thursday night around 9:25, officers heard an audible alarm coming from the area around Bloomfield and Kingshighway.

After tracking the alarm down, they located the alarm at 2551 Bloomfield at R&P Oil.

Officers discovered that a window was broken out.

An employee came out and said they could not tell if anything was missing until an inventory was taken.

The case is still under investigation.

Hickey says no suspects are in custody.

