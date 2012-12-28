State police investigate deadly bar fight in Sesser

A bar fight turned deadly Thursday night in Sesser, Illinois.

Illinois State Police investigators say it happened Thursday night at the Bank of Sesser Lounge in Sesser.

Detectives say around 7:30 or 8 p.m. Thursday night, 45-year-old Michael Romani and 56-year-old John Franklin got into an altercation.

Franklin was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. An autopsy is being conducted to determine cause of death.

Meanwhile, Michael Romani is in the Franklin County Jail on aggravated battery charges.

Investigators say more charges are possible.



