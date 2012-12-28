Man injured after car runs under semi trailer

The tractor-trailer was pulling onto Highway 72 east (Source: John Morgan)

The top of the car was peeled off (Source: John Morgan)

A Cape Girardeau County man was taken to the hospital after the car he was driving ran under the trailer of a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 72 near the 34/72 intersection just west of Jackson, Missouri.

Troopers say a man from Friedheim, Missouri was driving the Honda car westbound on Highway 72 at a high rate of speed.

A man from Lowndes driving the tractor-trailer was turning onto Highway 72 east from Latham Lumber Company. That is when the car ran under the trailer.

The entire top of the Honda car was peeled off.

The car's driver was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

Missouri Highway Patrol is handing the investigation. Jackson Fire Department assisted at the scene.

