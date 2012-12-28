Overturned garbage truck in Calloway County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Overturned garbage truck in Calloway County

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

An overturned garbage truck on KY1483 about 1 mile north of KY 80 east blocked both lanes Friday afternoon, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Officials said the site was cleared shortly before 4 p.m.  There's no word on if there are any injuries.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

