'Supermax' era ends as last Tamms inmates leave

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The era of the notorious Tamms "supermax" prison ended Friday as the last five inmates housed there were packed up and moved.

The transfer of the five to Pontiac Correctional Center ended a nearly 15-year Illinois experiment with the high-security prison. The facility isolated the "worst of the worst" inmates from the rest of the inmate population and kept them in their cells 23 hours a day.

Gov. Pat Quinn's administration says the prison is too costly to run. Officials moved swiftly over the past nine days to move the final 140 Tamms inmates after the state Supreme Court ruled that a court order preventing the closure be lifted.

Four dozen inmates from the Tamms minimum-security facility moved to Sheridan prison Friday as well, emptying that unit.

