Old Jefferson School being torn down

A Cape Girardeau school on the list of Missouri's 10 most endangered historic places is being torn down Friday.

Demolition began Friday afternoon on the old Jefferson School on Jefferson Avenue.

The city's oldest multi-room schoolhouse was condemned in 2011.

City leaders struck down a plan back in October to bring it up to code.

The building is also on the national registration of historic places.

It was the last segregated school for black students in Cape Girardeau.

