New center to combine education, workforce data

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A newly created data center will link education and workforce data in Kentucky to try to improve training for students at all levels.

Gov. Steve Beshear issued an executive order earlier this month creating the Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce Statistics. He said in a statement that data from individual agencies only gives one part of the picture and that policymakers, parents, students and educators will all benefit from the combined information.

The statement from Beshear's office says data from the center will be able to link high school preparation to college performance, teachers to students and to the colleges they attended, high school and college graduates and dropouts to employment, and early childhood to kindergarten and grade school.

Charles McGrew will be the center's executive director.

