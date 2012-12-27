H.S. Hoops Scores from 12/27

Here are your high school basketball scores from Thursday, Dec. 27:
Southeast Missourian Boys Christmas Tournament:
(16) Delta- 24
(1) Charleston-107
F
(15) Meadow Heights-22
(2) Cape Central--82
F
(3) Notre Dame-98
(14) Bell City-14
F
(13) Woodland- 41
(4) Scott County Central--76
F
(12) Kelly-25
(5) Jackson-59
F
(11) Oak Ridge- 34
(6) Leopold-69
F
(10) Chaffee-45
(7) Advance--66
F
(9) Scott City-56
(8) Oran--68
F
Bloomfield Christmas Tournament:
(16) Richland-39
(1) Kennett-87
F
(15) East Prairie-34
(2) Bernie-71
F
(14) Saxony Lutheran-44
(3) Hayti--82
F
(13) Puxico-60
(4) South Pemiscot-74
F
(12) Dexter-56
(5) Twin Rivers-62
F
(11) Van Buren-42
(6) Holcomb-65
F
(10) Doniphan-55
(7) Portageville-65
F
(9) Bloomfield--58
(8) Malden--56
F/OT
St. Dominic Tournament:
Timberland--50
Sikeston--77
F
Park Hills Tournament:
Crystal City-42
Perrvyille--38
F
Dyersburg Tournament:
New Madrid County Central-49
Corinth (MS.)-52
F
Poplar Bluff Showdown:
Moss Point (MS.)-67
Poplar Bluff-76
F
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine
Several former baseball players are involved in MLB spring training this year.
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.
The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.
