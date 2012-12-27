sports - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

H.S. Hoops Scores from 12/27

Here are your high school basketball scores from Thursday, Dec. 27:

Southeast Missourian Boys Christmas Tournament:

(16) Delta- 24

(1) Charleston-107

F

(15) Meadow Heights-22

(2) Cape Central--82

F

(3) Notre Dame-98

(14) Bell City-14

F

(13) Woodland- 41

(4) Scott County Central--76

F

(12) Kelly-25

(5) Jackson-59

F

(11) Oak Ridge- 34

(6) Leopold-69

F

(10) Chaffee-45

(7) Advance--66

F

(9) Scott City-56

(8) Oran--68

F

Bloomfield Christmas Tournament:

(16) Richland-39

(1) Kennett-87

F

(15) East Prairie-34

(2) Bernie-71

F

(14) Saxony Lutheran-44

(3) Hayti--82

F

(13) Puxico-60

(4) South Pemiscot-74

F

(12) Dexter-56

(5) Twin Rivers-62

F

(11) Van Buren-42

(6) Holcomb-65

F

(10) Doniphan-55

(7) Portageville-65

F

(9) Bloomfield--58

(8) Malden--56

F/OT

St. Dominic Tournament:

Timberland--50

Sikeston--77

F

Park Hills Tournament:

Crystal City-42

Perrvyille--38

F

Dyersburg Tournament:

New Madrid County Central-49

Corinth (MS.)-52

F

Poplar Bluff Showdown:

Moss Point (MS.)-67

Poplar Bluff-76

F

