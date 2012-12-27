Early numbers show shoppers not in the holiday spirit

According to the early numbers, shoppers were not in the holiday spending spirit this year. One of the reasons here in the Heartland, Mother Nature.

Retail stores say holiday shopping is vital for them.

As much as 40 percent of their annual sales can come during the two-month holiday period at the end of the year.

There was much more traffic Thursday at Cape Girardeau stores than on Wednesday, the day some consider as "Black Friday" number two.

However, this weekend will be very important for stores because more people will be off work.

And, stores are trying to make up for the loss of shoppers due to winter weather that came through on Wednesday.

Shoppers say they have coupons and incentives they are trying to use Thursday to save some cash.

"The country roads were not very good to travel on yesterday, so we stayed home," said local shopper Donna Sanders. Although, Sanders did say she was going to make up for it on Thursday.

Nationally, the impact of Hurricane Sandy, the fiscal cliff, and online sales are causing sales to suffer.

That means stores are doing everything they can to get you to walk through their doors.

