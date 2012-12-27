Metropolis man accused of stealing from vehicles

Surveillance video has led to a burglary arrest and drug charges for a Metropolis man.



Metropolis police say someone who had been trespassing from the property of Spence apartments, returning at night and leaving in the early hours of the morning.

While the surveillance was taking place, a Metropolis police sergeant saw a person walk into the parking lot between some vehicles and disappear from sight.

The police officer operating the surveillance says the suspect was breaking into cars.

Police say the suspect was caught.

A computer check revealed that the suspect, Levi G. Hall, 24, of Metropolis, was wanted on warrant by Sangamon County, Illinois for theft.

Police say during the search, Hall was found to be in possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

There were a number of stolen items recovered.

As of now, four victims have been identified, but police say there is still some property that hasn't been identified to an owner.

Hall was charged with four counts of burglary and theft. He was also charged with unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Hall was being held on a theft warrant.

He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center. An investigation continues.

