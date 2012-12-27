Metropolis police find crack cocaine, gun after home search - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Metropolis police find crack cocaine, gun after home search

Germaine Bryant (Source: Metropolis PD) Germaine Bryant (Source: Metropolis PD)
Bethany Owens (Source: Metropolis PD) Bethany Owens (Source: Metropolis PD)
METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) -

A Metropolis couple are facing charges after police executed a search warrant and found drugs and a gun.

The Metropolis Police Department, Illinois State Police and Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant on December 20 at 215 W. 8th Street, Apt. D in Metropolis.

Officers say during a search of the home, they found crack cocaine, cannabis and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Bethany Owens, 32, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of Cannabis.

Germaine Bryant, 36, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of Cannabis, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both Owens and Bryant were taken to the Massac County Detention Center.

