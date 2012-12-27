Perryville woman facing drug charges

A Perryville woman was arrested on drug charges Christmas Eve.

According to the sheriff's office, Joanna N. Cummings, 29, was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant for class B felony distribution of a controlled substance.

The arrest was the result of an ongoing undercover drug operation by the Perry County Sheriff's Office, SEMO Drug Task Force and MSHP.

Cummings was taken from Poplar Bluff to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, where on a $10,000 Cash Only bond.

