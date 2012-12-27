Fire destroys Christmas decorations at Candy Cane Lane

They light up the night throughout the holidays on Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort, but police are now on the search for more than a dozen characters stolen from the popular display.

They light up the night throughout the holidays on Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort, but police are now on the search for more than a dozen characters stolen from the popular display.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.

A shed that housed Christmas decorations at neighborhood known for its Christmas decorations was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning.

According to the West Frankfort Fire Department, firefighters were called to Candy Cane Lane around 6:50 a.m.

The shed that housed Christmas decorations and decorations around the building were lost.

Everything inside or within 15 feet of the building was either burned or had fire damage.

Homeowner Tim Murphy says he also lost a pickup truck and a scooter in the fire.

Murphy did manage to find one bright spot in all this.

"Luckily, everything wasn't back in the thirty by sixty building," said Murphy. "Everything is out, and that's probably all of the good news right now. At least Candy Cane Lane will survive because of that. If it would have been inside the building, it would have probably been done."

Murphy's sister, Marilyn says they are going to have a gathering at the lane tonight from 6-8 p.m. to help raise money to rebuild. They have asked everyone to come and bring a bucket for donations or to come out in support. The group plans on moving to McDonald's afterwards to brainstorm.



A cause of the fire has not been determined. The state fire Marshall is investigating.



Firefighters were on scene for about two hours.



No one was injured.

There was another fire back in July, when a storage building used for all the wood stakes needed for the yearly Christmas display was destroyed in fire.



Some of the decorations were also lost to the flames.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.