Funeral arrangements set for 10-year-old killed in ATV wreck

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A 10-year-old boy who was injured Friday in an ATV wreck in Cape Girardeau County died Wednesday from his injuries.

Parker King was a passenger on a 4-wheeler with a 13-year-old driver. Missouri Highway Patrol troopers say the 13-year-old lost control of the ATV on Royal Oak Drive around 2:45 p.m. Friday, went down a hill and overturned.

Parker was thrown off the 4-wheeler.

He died Wednesday at St. Louis Children's Hospital, according to Cape Girardeau County John Clifton.

Hundreds of people turned out for a prayer vigil for Parker Sunday at Jackson City Park.

There were enough people at Sunday's vigil to create a ring of people around the lake. They held candles or flashlights.

Funeral arrangements have been set for 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Parker King Memorial Fund, c/o The Bank of Missouri, or St. Paul Lutheran School.

McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson is handling Parker's arrangements.

    Friends and family of a boy hurt in an ATV crash will gather to pray for his recovery. Folks in Jackson will hold a prayer vigil in Jackson City Park for 10-year-old Parker King who was seriously injured

    There were enough people at Sunday's vigil to create a ring of people around the lake. They held candles or flashlights while family members talked about Parker's condition and how thankful the family was for everyone's support.

