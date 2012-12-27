Tennessee teen killed in winter wreck

The winter storm that dumped heavy snow in the Heartland and spawned tornadoes to the south is now blamed for six deaths.

Among those killed a teenager in northwest Tennessee.

The Dyer County sheriff says 19-year-old Taylor Stahlman's car hit a patch of slush on a rural road just south of Highway 826.

Stahlman was killed in the crash which happened early Wednesday morning.

Stahlman was a student at middle Tennessee State University.

Investigators say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

