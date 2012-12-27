Tennessee teen killed in winter wreck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tennessee teen killed in winter wreck

DYER COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

The winter storm that dumped heavy snow in the Heartland and spawned tornadoes to the south is now blamed for six deaths.

Among those killed a teenager in northwest Tennessee.

The Dyer County sheriff says 19-year-old Taylor Stahlman's car hit a patch of slush on a rural road just south of Highway 826.

Stahlman was killed in the crash which happened early Wednesday morning.

Stahlman was a student at middle Tennessee State University.

Investigators say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

