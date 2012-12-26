I-24 open after 2 semis jackknife - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I-24 open after 2 semis jackknife

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Westbound Interstate 24 at mile marker 10 is back open after two semi trucks jackknifed Wednesday morning.

Johnson County Sheriff Elry Faulkner says the semis jackknifed on I-24, completely blocking the westbound lanes for a time.

This was between Goreville and Vienna.

Elry says no one was injured in this crash.

Faulkner says Route 146 near Vienna was also down to one lane after another semi got stuck on the road.

Illinois drivers are urged to check travel conditions before any trip. You can get road condition information by calling 511 or 1-800-452-IDOT (4368) or online at www.gettingaroundillinois.com and click on the "winter road conditions" icon. The number for Illinois State Police District 13 in Du Quoin is (618) 542-2171 and ISP District 22 in Ullin is (618) 845-3740.

