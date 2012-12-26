Basketball tournaments in Cape Girardeau, Bloomfield, Herrin postponed

The 2012 Bloomfield Christmas Tournament bracket seedings are out, and here's the round one breakdown:

The 2012 Bloomfield Christmas Tournament bracket seedings are out, and here's the round one breakdown: 1. Kennett vs. 16. Richland 12/26 - 10 a.m. 8. Malden vs. 9. Bloomfield 12/26 - 8 p.m. 5. Twin

Three high school basketball tournaments have been postponed until Thursday.

The Southeast Missourian Christmas Basketball Tournament at the Show-Me Center is postponed until Thursday. The Show-Me Center is also closed on Wednesday.

Day 1 of the Southeast Missourian Christmas will be played on Thursday. Day 2 will be played on Friday. Game will also be played on Saturday at Jackson High School 11:00 / 12:30 and finishing at the Show-Me Center starting at 4 p.m. Tickets will be given out at Jackson to re-enter the Show-Me Center. Finals will be on Sunday starting at 2 p.m.



The Bloomfield Christmas Tournament games are also canceled Wednesday and will resume at their scheduled times on Thursday.

The girls basketball Herrin Holiday Hoops tourney is canceled Wednesday. They will play the Day 1 schedule on Thursday.



