Missouri Basketball team jumps up in rankings

The Missouri Tigers moved up five spots to 7th in this weeks Associated Press College Basketball poll.

Mizzou made the jump after knocking off 10th ranked Illinois 82-73 Saturday in the Braggin' Rights game in St. Louis.

Tigers Senior Forward Laurence Bowers also earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors after scoring 23-points and grabbing 10-rebounds in the victory.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved