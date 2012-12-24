Blizzard Watch, last minute shopping but not for presents, 2 dif - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blizzard Watch, last minute shopping but not for presents, 2 different Christmas programs with same message

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
These two would like to wish you a Merry Christmas! (Source: cNews)
900 tons of salt in a MoDOT warehouse. (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News)

Merry Christmas Eve everyone!

We have our StormTeam keeping a watch on blizzard conditions making their way into the Heartland tomorrow night.

The National Weather Service recommends that those in the Blizzard Watch not travel if possible while the watch is in effect; from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Transportation departments throughout the Heartland have been busy prepping the roads.

  • For Missouri road conditions, you can call 1-800-222-6400.
  • For Illinois road conditions, you can call 511 or 1-800-452-IDOT.
  • For Kentucky road and weather information, you can call 1-866-737-3767

Some people wait until Christmas Eve to do their last-minute shopping, but Todd Tumminia brings us story on a different reason the stores are crowded today: the weather! Tune in at 6 for more with Todd.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon sent a letter to the state's school superintendents letting them know of his opposition to recently introduced legislation that would arm teachers.

Nixon also announced today that he has appointed Christopher Kirby Limbaugh, of Cape Girardeau, as the new prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County. Limbaugh fills the position after the resignation of the former prosecuting attorney Morley Swingle.

Also at 6, Holly Brantley brings you the story of One holiday, two different ways to celebrate. She visited with two churches that celebrate the season in very different ways.

We've been updating our current slideshow with pictures viewers sent to cNews. You can click here to look through our 'Tis the Season in the Heartland slideshow. Send us your Christmas pictures to cNews@kfvs12.com. Don't forget to include your name and where you're from!

Volunteers are pulling on their Santa hats, phone lines are in place and wall-size tracking screens are ready. NORAD Tracks Santa is primed for its 57th annual goodwill mission! Click here for the number to call Santa trackers.

Have a great night, be safe and stay warm!

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 County News Digital Content Producer

Office: (573) 519-0108

News Tip Line (800) 455-KFVS

Newsroom Fax (573) 335-7723

