One holiday, two different ways to celebrate

Across the Heartland you'll find a variety of Christmas programs. This year we checked out how two churches celebrate in very different styles.

First, let's go back in time to a classic Christmas concert loaded with tradition in Altenburg. The Trinity Lutheran Choral Society holds their concert known for traditional hymns, candle light, and spirit on the third Sunday in December each year.

"It's been a tradition for more than 70 years," said Nelda Koeberl, Choir Director.

"We celebrate very much like they did in 1839," said Pastor Steven Dressler.

The choir prepares about three months in advance. Many of the members joins to carry on family tradition. You'll see old and young faces in the choir.

"A lot of people come from all over and stop what they are doing to make sure they are here on this Sunday night," said Koeberl.

"It's important to us to keep this tradition alive," said Warren Schmidt of the Lutheran Heritage Museum.

Meanwhile, CrossRoads church in Jackson has a very different way to celebrate.

"A lot of people love the energy it's very fun and upbeat and brings a bit of wildness to it," said Jessica Roberts of the Praise and Worship Team.

Roberts sings alongside Andy Cutrell on guitar as they bring a rock n' roll feel to the holidays. They mix in a little pop, funk, and mainstream music with classics like "I Heard the Bells," and "O, Holy Night."

"People tell us it touched their heart and we can see them getting into it," said Roberts.

"It's attracted me from the beginning," said Todd Ladd, CrossRoads Member.

Their mission is to reach the un-churched.

"All the different churches work together we are all on the same team, but maybe we reach some people other churches don't," said Ladd.

While the styles are very different, both churches say their goal is the same: to bring music that gets across the message of the season.

"We are all wanting to spread the message of Jesus and different styles work for different people," said Ladd.

"The most important thing as we all know is to tell the story of Jesus," said Schmidt. "I don't care how many years go by it's not going to change that story."

