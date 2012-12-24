Christmas Eve shopping takes a twist - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Christmas Eve shopping takes a twist

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Last minute shoppers combined with people shopping for necessities meant big crowds Monday.

"Sounds like it's on the way for sure," Arch Kohl, a shopper at Buchheit's, said. "Well, I got some ice melt for the band of ice coming in early. I've got a special shovel that won't hurt my back and a scrapper if we can leave.

He's ready for whatever mother nature brings and he's not alone.

"Last year, we didn't have half as many people as we do now," Laura Huggins, an employee at Buchheit's in Jackson, said. "We've got a lot of people coming in for shovels and salt and it's really hard to keep them on the floor because we are selling them like crazy."

They are also selling a lot of sleds.

So whether it's for work or play, people in the Heartland are getting ready for the snow and holidays.

"But it's good to have a little bit of snow around Christmas time and if it's really bad maybe I can get on a flight to Florida," Kohl said.

