Carbondale police search for suspect in business theft

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance image of the suspect. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Police Department is searching for a woman they say took merchandise from a business on November 28.

Police say they responded to a business in the 600 block of North Giant City Road regarding a retail theft. During the investigation, officers learned that an unknown suspect took merchandise without offering payment.

The suspect is described as a black female that they say left the business in a gold Pontiac Grand AM with Illinois license plates K624740.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 457-3200 Crime Stoppers at 549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips can also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab on the Police Department website.

