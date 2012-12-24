MoDOT crews ready to plow, treat roads as needed across state

The Missouri Department of Transportation says they are prepped and ready to plow and treat state highways as needed across the state.

As of Monday morning, Dec. 24, MoDOT says weather forecasts indicate that a heavy band of snow could move across mid and southern portions of the state beginning on Dec. 25 and continuing through the overnight hours.

"Just like any other day, MoDOT crews will carefully monitor weather forecasts and road conditions throughout the Christmas holiday," said Beth Wright, MoDOT state maintenance engineer. "We will pre-treat roadways when possible and we are prepared to send crews where they are needed to help fight the winter weather."

You can stay informed about Missouri road conditions by using MoDOT's Traveler Information Map, at www.modot.org. The map offers current views of road conditions for Missouri interstates and highways. Conditions for these routes are color-coded to give users the information they need at a glance.

For smartphone and tablet users, the recently-upgraded Traveler Information App brings the same information to mobile devices. Users can even create a "My Routes" text report that allows them to make a custom list of the routes they travel most. The app is available for free from the iPhone and Android app stores by searching for "MoDOT."

MoDOT also provides road conditions information through their Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak to one of our expert customer service representatives. They are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

MoDOT encourages drivers to remember that even light precipitation can cause roads to become slick with ice or snow. While MoDOT works hard to treat and plow Missouri highways when winter weather hits, they say it's important to slow down, allow extra time for travel and to check road conditions before you head out.

