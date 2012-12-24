IDOT, Dist. 9: Roads salted to prepare for winter weather

Illinois Department of Transportation Operations Engineer for District 9, Keith Miley, said Monday they salted the roads last week, but are hitting them again Monday.

Miley said District 9 covers the lower 16 counties of Illinois. He said they have 3,700 miles of highway and interstate roads to cover.

According to Miley, they have 128 trucks and 350 people ready to work around the clock when the winter weather arrives.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved