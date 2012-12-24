Gov. Nixon appoints Limbaugh as new prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau Co.

Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Christopher Kirby Limbaugh, of Cape Girardeau, as the new prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County on Monday, December 24.

The position became vacant after the resignation of the former prosecuting attorney, Morley Swingle.

"I am pleased to appoint Chris Limbaugh as the prosecuting attorney for the county where he grew up and where he now practices law, and I am confident he will ably serve the people of this county in this vital position," Gov. Nixon said. "I also appreciate the service and dedication of Morley Swingle to this county and the state of Missouri over the past 25 years as the prosecutor, and wish him well."

Limbaugh, a Republican, practices law with The Limbaugh Firm in Cape Girardeau, including both civil and criminal law. He obtained his law degree from the University of Missouri School of Law, and his undergraduate degrees from Southern Methodist University. Limbaugh serves on the advisory board for the local chapter of the Salvation Army as well.

