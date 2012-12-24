KYTC: Roads prepped, ready for any winter weather Tues. night - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KYTC: Roads prepped, ready for any winter weather Tues. night

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the road for District 1 have been prepped and salted since last Friday.

According to Todd, they have the trucks loaded and ready to go when the weather hits Tuesday night. He said District 1 consists of 12 counties and 90 trucks with an additional two dozen trucks available.

Todd said they are ready to handle whatever comes their way.

